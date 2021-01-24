IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Up 12.4%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 5,210,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,094,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $228.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.05% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

