iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,378 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 141,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $855,000.

JKI stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.31. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.86 and a 52-week high of $170.11.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

