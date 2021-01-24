IOST Market Capitalization Tops $287.37 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $287.37 million and $322.33 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.00824134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.92 or 0.04444757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017879 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.