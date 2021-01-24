IOST (IOST) Market Cap Achieves $265.29 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $265.29 million and approximately $142.91 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.09 or 0.00721807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.17 or 0.04517795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017897 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.