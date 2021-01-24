Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $466,715.00 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $194,995.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Sean E. George sold 8,683 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $416,610.34.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 16.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invitae by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

