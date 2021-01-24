Investors Research Corp Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $31.21.

