Investors Buy Large Volume of QEP Resources Call Options (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,166 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average daily volume of 1,867 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

QEP stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

