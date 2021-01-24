Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.10

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $15.62. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 85,765 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
