Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $169.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $171.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.