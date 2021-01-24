Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

