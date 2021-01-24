Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Trading Down 2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.67. 3,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

