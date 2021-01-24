Invesco (IVZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVZ opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

