Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Sells $15,675.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca sold 1,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $15,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,156.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Laplaca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00.

Invacare stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

