Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $865.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $800.00 to $865.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $744.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.79. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

