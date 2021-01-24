International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 292,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 140,976 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,550. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

