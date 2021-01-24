International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Goodbody upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

