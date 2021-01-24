International Business Machines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 183,167 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 38,159 call options.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.
International Business Machines stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
