International Business Machines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 183,167 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 38,159 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

