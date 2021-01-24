International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $166.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

