International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.