International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

AMT stock opened at $223.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

