International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 741 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $162.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

