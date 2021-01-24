International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 167.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amgen by 68.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after purchasing an additional 397,749 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

