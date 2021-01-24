International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $604,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,354 shares of company stock worth $55,185,594. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $263.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $263.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

