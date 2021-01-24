International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 777 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,518,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

