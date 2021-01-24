International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,945 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.