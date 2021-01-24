Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Compass Point

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.60.

IBKR opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,506 shares of company stock valued at $67,340,602 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

