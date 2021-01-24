Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,006,560.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,242,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,065,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $71.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

