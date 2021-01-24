Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.65 and last traded at $56.66. Approximately 85,419,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 52,375,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.34.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

