Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

