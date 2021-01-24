Insula Hits One Day Volume of $1,441.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Insula token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insula has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $151,612.41 and $1,441.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00062589 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004253 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003626 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003115 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,585 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

