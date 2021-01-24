Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NSIT opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

