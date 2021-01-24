Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LOVE opened at $56.20 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $825.18 million, a P/E ratio of -432.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

