Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $3,584,542.64 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24.

On Friday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20.

On Friday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,322,806.77.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,257,014.01.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $98.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,744,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 535,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 390,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

