Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $555,228.51 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $2,424,229.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Snap by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

