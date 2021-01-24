Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Insider Sells $143,880.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Photronics stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

