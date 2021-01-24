Insider Selling: NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £363,860 in Stock

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 7,914 ($103.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,192.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,259.57. The company has a market cap of £10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,146 ($106.43).

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXT. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

