Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $496,824.25 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $496,824.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,679.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

