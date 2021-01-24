Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EGLE opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

