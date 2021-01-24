Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells 11,422 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $1,198,053.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30.

CHWY stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.37 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

