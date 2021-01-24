Insider Selling: Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Director Sells 161,522 Shares of Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accolade stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

