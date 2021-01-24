Insider Selling: Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Director Sells 161,522 Shares of Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Accolade stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
