Insider Buying: CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Acquires 3,900 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,820 shares in the company, valued at C$7,534,407.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Holland acquired 96,100 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,585,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,437,500.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,693,160.00.

TSE:CIX opened at C$16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$25.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.42.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

