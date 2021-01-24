Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $199.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

