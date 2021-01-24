Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

NYSE DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.