Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of PI opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock worth $1,886,172. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,407,000 after buying an additional 40,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 46.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,912,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

