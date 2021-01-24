Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $224.95

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $224.95 and traded as low as $202.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 7,400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.95. The stock has a market cap of £61.89 million and a PE ratio of 165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

