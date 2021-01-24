IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

Get IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) alerts:

IGG opened at GBX 787 ($10.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01). The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 861.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 806.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,100 shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, with a total value of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.