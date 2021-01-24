Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

IDRSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

