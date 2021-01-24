Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Shares Gap Down to $314.00

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $314.00, but opened at $294.00. Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) shares last traded at $286.70, with a volume of 148,645 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £710.98 million and a PE ratio of -2,820.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90.

In other Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

