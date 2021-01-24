iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.64. iBio shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 680,271 shares trading hands.

IBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iBio by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,119,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iBio by 71.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iBio by 931.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 280,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 607.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iBio during the second quarter worth $623,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

