HyperCash (HC) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $32.80 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,170.78 or 0.99745662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00025491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.22 or 0.00782006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00329078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00155298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002013 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003577 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,005,996 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

